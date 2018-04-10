Death Road to Canada Launching on PlayStation 4 Later This Month

Independent publisher UKIYO Publishing have announced today that, in partnership with Rocketcat Games, they will be releasing the upcoming “zombie-filled road trip” title Death Road to Canada. According to the two studios, the game will launch later this month on April 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out below for a trailer for the game and a great look at some of the brutal combat involved within:

“We’re thrilled to announce the console release date for Death Road To Canada,” said Kepa Auwae, Co-Founder of Rocketcat Games. “We’ve been hard at work on the ports and we can’t wait for players to try and outrun our hordes of pixelated zombie. As far as we know, this is the first time console players have been tasked with escaping to Canada.”

For more on the upcoming game, check out below for a brief overview of the game, including some of its features:

Death Road To Canada tasks players with surviving its brutal, hyper-violent combat with over-the-top, looted weaponry. Scavenging the derelict environment, tough, sometimes hilarious decisions will have to be made along the way, either alone or in its two-player local co-op mode. Death Road To Canada will be available for $14.99 / €14.99 / £11.99 with a 20% launch discount during its first two weeks of sale. Tipped off that Canada might just be free from the threat of zombies, the long, winding Death Road is all that stands between the player and their goal. Players will explore iconic sites such as Y’all-Mart and the Muscle! Bomb!! Gym!!!, meeting and recruiting a host of strange and bizarre companions along the way. Unusually for randomly generated roguelikes, Death Road To Canada features a heavy emphasis on narrative, its Interactive Fiction events making or breaking friendships, all the while adding character-driven drama to the blood and guts chaos of combat.

Death Road to Canada will release on April 25, 2018.