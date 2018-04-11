Compile Heart Introduces Ileheart as Their Official Virtual YouTuber

Following yesterday‘s teaser, Compile Heart has finally revealed their latest project today. They have introduced Ileheart, who will be Compile Heart’s official Virtual YouTuber.

You may have probably heard of names like Kizuna Ai, Kaguya Luna, and Mirai Akari in recent Japanese subculture news. All of them share the same characteristic of being Virtual YouTubers or VTubers, which are literally YouTubers who post videos on the world’s largest video site by using original anime-style characters as their profiles. Ileheart will be pretty much the same as them as she tries to enliven this most recent trend in Japan.

Ileheart is described as Compile Heart’s “final weapon” born from the request of “the president with red glasses” which refers to the current Compile Heart president Norihisa Kochiwa, who is also known as the producer of the company’s flagship franchise Cyberdimension Neptunia. As hinted by yesterday’s teaser, Ileheart’s model is created by the Japanese 3D CG production company MOLDWORKs. Her character design is made by Tsunako, the illustrator who is also famous for designing Neptunia characters.

As Compile Heart’s official VTuber, Ileheart is expected to promote the company and their games on YouTube. Compile Heart currently has a couple of games slated for release on PlayStation 4 in Japan: Death end re;Quest on April 12 and Mary Skelter 2 on June 28. With all the staff connections to Cyberdimension Neptunia, it’s also worth anticipating her activities when a new Neptunia game gets announced in the future.

[Source: Compile Heart via 4Gamer]