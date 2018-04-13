Trailer for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Shows off New Gameplay

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice is set to release later in 2018, and now publisher Bandai Namco has put out a brand new trailer for the game, offering players their first proper look at the upcoming game. The trailer (which you can find below), features not only some new gameplay footage, but gives us a look at a variety of players and what seems to be some of their signature attacks. Also featured in the trailer is the revelation that players will be able to destroy the stages they’re fighting on.

You can check out the full trailer for the upcoming game below:

Bandai Namco also released some more information about the upcoming game and the backstory behind it. For a full overview of that, you can check out below for more information:

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE takes place in a world where most of the population has superpowers known as Quirks, and where heroes and villains are commonplace. One day, Izuku Midoriya, a bullied middle school student without a Quirk attempts to save his childhood bully Katsuki from a villain. In recognition of his good deed, the world’s greatest superhero, All Might, bestows upon Izuku his own Quirk known as “One For All”. Pick your side and choose between hero or villain in the fight for justice. With fan favorite characters, players will be able to choose up to two sidekicks to create the ultimate team. The two sidekick characters will provide crucial combo opportunities with their specialized moves, providing dynamic fights full of hard-hitting action. The explosive powers each character wields will wreak havoc on their opponents and the environment around them. The best players will use the environment to help defeat the opposition.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.