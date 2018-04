Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Bags 5 BAFTA Awards, Full List of Winners Released

Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice bagged another five awards at the prestigious British Academy Games Awards ceremony this week. Senua actress Melina Juergens fought back tears as she delivered an emotional speech after accepting the Best Performer award. The studio also won Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Game Beyond Entertainment, and Best British Game.

Full list of winners is as follows:

FELLOWSHIP

Tim Schafer ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE David Garcia Diaz – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd BEST GAME

WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive BRITISH GAME

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd DEBUT GAME

GOROGOA Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive EVOLVING GAME

OVERWATCH Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/ Blizzard Entertainment FAMILY

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd GAME DESIGN

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo GAME INNOVATION

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo MOBILE GAME

GOLF CLASH Paul Gouge, Alex Rigby, Gareth Jones – Playdemic/Playdemic MULTIPLAYER

DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN 2 Development Team – Larian Studios/ Larian Studios Games MUSIC

CUPHEAD Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. NARRATIVE

NIGHT IN THE WOODS Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji ORIGINAL PROPERTY

HORIZON ZERO DAWN Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe PERFORMER

MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Congratulations to all the winners!