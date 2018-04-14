A New Sakura Wars Game is in Development

Following the announcement of Shenmue I and II re-releases at FES 2018, Sega revealed that a new Sakura Wars game is in development. Referred to as Shin Sakura Taisen, the upcoming title will be a “completely new entry” set in imperial Tokyo in 1929, which is one year after events of the last game.

Speaking of its predecessor, Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love first released on PlayStation 2 in 2005. The game launched in the West five years later for both PS2 and Nintendo Wii. Here’s an overview of the story via Amazon:

New York City has always been the focal point of the American experiment. Since colonial times it has served as a melting pot, but recently more than just the “huddled masses yearning to breath free” have established a foothold in the Big Apple. Along with peoples and influences from all over the world it has also accumulated masses of relics and artifacts not meant to exist in proximity to each other, resulting in malignant energies from the past. But New Yorkers are not alone in the coming struggle. The Star Division has long battled such forces around the world, and now they have come to the New World. Officially titled the New York Combat Revue, Star Division, this diverse group of covert operatives uses their front as an all female troupe of Broadway performers headquartered at the Littlelip Theater as a front to protect the people of the city. The latest member to join the team from the Tokyo branch is Shinjiro Taiga. Being a young man, he is not quite what the other members of Stars Division expected and as such must prove himself, but filled with hopes and dreams he is determined to fight for justice. To be successful he will have to build relationships within his new team and learn to fight with them.

At the moment, we have no further information about the upcoming title and Sega has not announced platforms or release plans.

[Source: Siliconera]