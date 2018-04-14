Shenmue I & II Re-Releases Officially Announced, Headed to Consoles and PC

Following several reports over the last couple of years, Sega kicked off FES 2018 with the announcement that it’s re-releasing Shenmue I and Shenmue II for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A trailer has also been released, which you can check out above.

We’re told that the re-releases will stay true to the original and will come with the original feature set including jujitsu combat, investigative elements, RPG elements, and mini games. Both games are set in real-time open worlds with weather changes and day-and-night cycles.

Modern features will include fully scalable screen resolution, modern and classic control schemes, updated user interface, and English/Japanese voiceovers.

“Since their original release, Shenmue I & II have established a passionate following and are revered as one of gaming’s greatest series of all time,” wrote Sega in a press release. “These revolutionary masterpieces deliver a gripping story of retribution as Ryo Hazuki sets out to avenge his father’s death and attempts to unravel the secrets behind a mysterious artefact known as the Dragon Mirror.”

Shenmue I & II re-releases are set to launch sometime this year both physically and digitally worldwide. Preorders for the bundle will open soon.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.