Explore the Evolution of Kratos in Latest God of War Video

It’s officially God of War week, with the highly anticipated game releasing in just a couple of days. In order to celebrate the nearing release date, PlayStation has released a brand new video that chronicles the many journeys Kratos has taken throughout his life. A lot has happened to Kratos in his life, and while he might not be ready to emotionally deal with it all, his newly introduced son will help him break through those barriers.

In the video (above), God of War Creative Director Cory Barlog breaks down what makes Kratos so interesting and how the upcoming game expands his character in ways players might not think. While the game looks very promising on its own, with Kratos seemingly going in a new direction and learning more about himself, this might be one of the most engaging God of War entries yet. For more on the game, make sure to check out our review, where Paulmichael Contreras calls it a “must-buy experience:”

God of War is an epic reboot of an epic franchise. The evolution of Kratos could have gone horribly wrong. Instead, Santa Monica Studio has given the franchise the treatment it deserves. This new narrative tone has heart, and serves to make Kratos much more relatable in his new role as protector, while remaining as brutal as past installments. Reworked and improved combat options make for an enjoyable and customizable experience, and phenomenal audiovisual performance ensures that each trip to the mythical lands before the Vikings is a wonderfully grisly experience. God of War is a must-buy experience well worth the wait.

God of War releases on April 20, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]