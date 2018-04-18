For Honor Getting Training Mode in Update Tomorrow

Today, Ubisoft announced that For Honor will be introducing an all-new training mode into the game as part of a free update available tomorrow, April 19. The new training feature will allow new and veteran players alike to hone their skills and become true masterclass warriors in For Honor.

When the update goes live tomorrow, players will be able to enter both Apprentice Trials and Warriors Trials, which will allow newcomers to jump into the game and learn basic and more advanced techniques. A grading system will give players the opportunity to replay and measure their progression, with a Training Area also included to allow them to take their lessons and test them out against specific Heroes and move sets. The update will also include Training Media, an in-game library that players can consult for tutorials on game modes, faction wars, and other in-game features.

For more on the upcoming update to the game, check out below for a quick breakdown of how players can train better starting tomorrow:

The Apprentice Trials and the Warriors Trials will be the perfect places for newcomers to get acquainted with the controls, learn basic and more advanced techniques before entering the battlefield. A grading system will give players the opportunity to replay and measure their progression. The Training Arena will give advanced players the opportunity to further perfect their mastery of the Art of Battle and customize their training experience by practicing against specific Heroes or move sets. The update will also introduce the Training Media, an in-game library for tutorials. Here players will find videos on game modes, the faction war, and quick info on in-game features.

For Honor is available now.