Brawlout Releases a New Trailer and Talks About Some Game Specifics on the PlayStation Blog



PlayStation Lifestyle had covered a new “Smashlike” game before named Brawlout. Made by Angry Mob Games, the game is supposed to be a two-to-four-player rumble. There will be modes that enable players to play locally using a single PS4, or through robust online matches.

Now, Bogdan Illiesiu, CEO of Angry Mob, has posted a quick overview and update of Brawlout on the PS4, which includes a new trailer.

Here are some of the things he shared to players, via the PS Blog:

Brawlout is a fighting game built for fast-paced matches and action-oriented play by eliminating shielding and defensive tactics. By focusing on aggressive mechanics, new players will be able to easily nail impressive combos while not feeling overwhelmed by friends who’ve had a bit more practice. It’s easy to learn and difficult to master, which we think is a good way to appeal to both casual players and gamers looking to dedicate the time to honing their skills to become pros.

We’ve got seven original fighters to choose from, but add in variants to those characters and it swells up to eighteen, in addition to the three indie guest characters we’ve teleported in from Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee, and… currently undisclosed!

Want an agile, deadly, assassin-type? Sephi’ra is a good bet (and my personal favorite). For close combat, nothing beats a grappler like Paco, while if long range projectiles are your thing, Chief Feathers, or even better, his Condor X variant covers most of the battleground with carefully placed mines, bombs, or even guided missiles. “Isn’t this just another Smash clone?” is something we’ve heard a lot during development. In some ways, yes, we do have elements that people loved in Smash. Character movement, Ledge grabs and even some character power sets are reminiscent of the Nintendo classic. But at its core, Smash Bros. wasn’t where we dove for inspiration when thinking about the type of core mechanics we wanted to include in Brawlout.

Brawlout will be out for the PS4 in the Summer of 2018.