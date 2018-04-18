Marvelous Has Published the Official Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Trailer of Saber Charlemagne

After they have finished revealing all 26 playable Servants for Fate/Extella Link, Marvelous is making sure the hype for this game doesn’t die down by continuing to release new gameplay information and trailers in a timely manner. They have now started posting gameplay trailers for the newly added Servants starting with Charlemagne, the new protagonist character in the game.

The Saber-class Charlemagne is based on the Twelve Paladins of Charlemagne legend. In this Dynasty Warriors-styled action game, he mainly fights using his own sword, although he can also wield weapons used by his Paladins like Astolfo, and he also has up to twelve swords, which represent the Paladins, floating around to accompany his attacks. In this trailer, we also get to see Charlemagne’s Noble Phantasm attack in detail for the first time, which is named Joyeuse Ordre: Exemplify the Heroic King, O’ Twelve Radiant Swords That Travel the Wide World.

Compared to the previous game The Umbral Star, Link adds not only new playable Servants but also new gameplay features, such as revamped Moon Drive and Noble Phantasm unleashing mechanisms, using the Command Seal to instantly teleport to another sector, bringing up to 2 Support Servants to accompany the main Servant in battles, and walking around the Charles Patricius Base Camp as the Master to interact with Servants.

Fate/Extella Link has been confirmed to be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita worldwide. It will be out in Japan first on June 7, and the Western release will follow later this Winter.

[Source: Marvelous]