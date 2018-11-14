Fate/Extella Link Will Have Two Decked Out Special Editions in Europe

Europe is getting two limited edition versions of Fate/Extella Link: the Joyeuse Edition and the Emperor of Paladins Edition. While the former is essentially the same limited edition that will be coming to Japan, the latter is a bit more elaborate and expensive.

Fate/Extella Link will arrives on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in the first quarter of 2019. Physical and digital copies for the PS4 will retail at $49.99. Meanwhile, the digital version on the Vita will cost $39.99

Below you can see both European editions, what’s included, and their respective prices.

Just like Japan’s limited edition, Europe’s Joyeuse Edition is £74.99 and comes with the following items:

A copy of the game for PlayStation 4

Soundtrack CD

Pack of 10 collectible cards (7.6cm by 12.7cm) depicting each of the new Servants

Cloth poster (43.1cm by 60.9cm)

Acyrlic diorama (7.6cm by 11.4cm)

Premium presentation box

The Emperor of Paladins Edition costs £119.99 and includes the following:

Joyeuse Edition contents

“Holy Tile of the Moon” Mahjong tiles featuring characters from the Fate/Extella franchise

With a new action system and ten servants added to the original roster of 16, Fate/Extella Link is picking up where Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star left off. For more on this action/RPG be sure to check out the 8-player online multiplayer mode, exclusively available on the PlayStation 4 version.

[Source: Gematsu]