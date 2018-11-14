Fate/Extella Link Will Have Two Decked Out Special Editions in Europe
Europe is getting two limited edition versions of Fate/Extella Link: the Joyeuse Edition and the Emperor of Paladins Edition. While the former is essentially the same limited edition that will be coming to Japan, the latter is a bit more elaborate and expensive.
Fate/Extella Link will arrives on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in the first quarter of 2019. Physical and digital copies for the PS4 will retail at $49.99. Meanwhile, the digital version on the Vita will cost $39.99
Below you can see both European editions, what’s included, and their respective prices.
Just like Japan’s limited edition, Europe’s Joyeuse Edition is £74.99 and comes with the following items:
- A copy of the game for PlayStation 4
- Soundtrack CD
- Pack of 10 collectible cards (7.6cm by 12.7cm) depicting each of the new Servants
- Cloth poster (43.1cm by 60.9cm)
- Acyrlic diorama (7.6cm by 11.4cm)
- Premium presentation box
The Emperor of Paladins Edition costs £119.99 and includes the following:
- Joyeuse Edition contents
- “Holy Tile of the Moon” Mahjong tiles featuring characters from the Fate/Extella franchise
With a new action system and ten servants added to the original roster of 16, Fate/Extella Link is picking up where Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star left off. For more on this action/RPG be sure to check out the 8-player online multiplayer mode, exclusively available on the PlayStation 4 version.
[Source: Gematsu]