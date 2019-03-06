We’re continuing our massive giveaway blowout extravaganza to celebrate the site redesign. Earlier this week we launched a giveaway featuring games from D3P and Tripwire Interactive, including Killing Floor 2, Earth Defense Force 5, and even a physical Vita copy of a game (may our favorite handheld rest in peace). Today we’re adding a ton of games from Koei Tecmo and XSEED. If you want to play the likes of Dead or Alive 6, Warriors Orochi 4, or Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, we might have you covered if you manage to snag a win for one of these titles.

Check out the full list of prizes below.

PSLS Giveaway Prizes – Koei Tecmo and XSEED

If you want to get more information on any of these games, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking the hyperlinks above.

This giveaway will run through Monday night, March 11. After that we’ll be drawing winners and reaching out to them early the following week.

Please remember that all codes are for North American PSN accounts, so you’ll need an NA PSN in order to redeem them if you win. Don’t miss our handy guide on how to create a PSN account in a different region if you still want to enter. For the physical games, we’ll only be shipping within the continental United States.

How to Enter

We’re making entry pretty simple. We just want to hear from you about the content that you love on PSLS. Do you like our features and columns? Do you want to read more of those? Are you here for the new coverage? Or maybe you’re just in it for the giveaways? If that’s true, that’s okay, we’d still love to hear what would keep you reading PlayStation LifeStyle beyond the giveaway entry. Use the entry app below to make sure that we have your email address to contact you, and then comment below to let us know how we can better tailor or content offering.

Don’t forget that we’ve got our D3P and Tripwire Interactive giveaway running. We’ve also got a couple more big ones coming up, so keep an eye out for the big prizes before the week ends. Stay tuned, and thank you for reading PlayStation LifeStyle.