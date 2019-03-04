Well, dear readers, it’s Monday, which means we’re starting our massive giveaway blowout extravaganza to celebrate the site redesign. Thanks to the teams over at D3P and Tripwire Interactive, our first giveaway is going to feature Killing Floor 2, Earth Defense Force 5, and even a physical Vita copy of a game (may our favorite handheld rest in peace). Check out the full spread of goodies below.

PSLS Giveaway Prizes – D3P and Tripwire Interactive

If you want to get more information on any of these games, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking the hyperlinks above.

This giveaway will run through Friday night, March 8. After that we’ll be drawing winners and reaching out to them early the following week.

Please remember that all codes are for North American PSN accounts, so you’ll need an NA PSN in order to redeem them if you win. Don’t miss our handy guide on how to create a PSN account in a different region if you still want to enter. For the physical Vita game, we’ll only be shipping with the continental United States.

How to Enter

We’re making entry pretty simple. We just want to hear from you about the content that you love on PSLS. Do you like our features and columns? Do you want to read more of those? Are you here for the new coverage? Or maybe you’re just in it for the giveaways? If that’s true, that’s okay, we’d still love to hear what would keep you reading PlayStation LifeStyle beyond the giveaway entry. Use the entry app below to make sure that we have your email address to contact you, and then comment below to let us know how we can better tailor or content offering.

Site Redesign Giveaway – D3P and Tripwire



Don’t forget that this is just the beginning of our giveaway week. We’ve got a few more coming up, with a big grand prize up for grabs closer to the end of the week. Stay tuned, and thank you for reading PlayStation LifeStyle.