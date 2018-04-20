New Inazuma Eleven Ares Story, Character, and System Details Emerge

It’s not often we get to see a friendly soccer game with lighthearted RPG elements, but thankfully Level-5 is working on scratching that itch with Inazuma Eleven Ares.

While there’s still no solid release date, the company recently updated its website with a ton of information detailing the game’s story, characters, and gameplay system.

By the way, here’s a quick Inazuma Eleven Ares gameplay trailer to get you up to speed:



After the Raimon Eleven proved victorious at the Football Frontier, boys soccer subsequently gained massive popularity throughout Japan. This led to the adoption of a “Sponsored” system. As soccer games generally attract a large crowd, this system is supported by capable corporations and other financial entities.

As a result, schools without a sponsor cannot participate in the soccer club and are forced to withdraw. A group of boys living in Inakuni Island are on the verge of losing access to the beloved sport, and this is where the actual gameplay comes in. Can you help your team succeed against the game’s fiercest competitors?

We’ve also learned that the story takes place soon after the original Inazuma Eleven game, and it’s set in a parallel world.

The developer also disclosed an impressive character roster, though it’s not yet known which ones will actually be playable aside from the main team led by protagonist Asuto Inamori. That being said, these characters come from a variety of schools and academies including:

Raimon Junior High

Seishou Academy

Zeus Junior High

Eisei Academy

Hakuren Junior High

Tonegawa Tousen Junior High

Inazuma Eleven Ares will also allow you to gather and grow players to form your very own team. While the plot is admittedly odd, Level-5 is counting on this long-running franchise to score another goal with fans.

We’ll keep you informed as Level-5 discloses additional details for Inazuma Eleven Ares, coming soon to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones.

[Via: Gematsu]