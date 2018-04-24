New Dark Souls: Remastered Trailer, Game Now Available for Preorder

Hardcore gamers are in for a treat, as Dark Souls: Remastered is now open for pre-orders via the PlayStation Store and Xbox Games Store. This revised version will be officially available on May 25 via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

To top it off, publisher Namco Bandai has also released a new gameplay trailer for your viewing pleasure.

New Dark Souls: Remastered trailer:



Steam owners were not left in the dark, either. The company announced that players who own Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition are entitled to a 50 percent discount toward their purchase of Remastered on PC.

The discount is an effort to remove said edition from sale on May 8 in preparation for Remastered later that month. However, those who already own this older version can still obtain it from their Steam library at any time in the future.

Dark Souls: Remastered brings refined gameplay, updated visuals, and tons of multiplayer-focused features. For example:

Proper button configuration

Password-enabled matchmaking

Support for 4K resolution at 60fps on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC

Native 1080p resolution at 60fps on core PS4 and Xbox One consoles

Up to six online players (compared to four in the original version)

Global matchmaking tweaks

Randomized respawn points

New, dedicated online servers

Players can now select the number of usable items

Ability to switch covenants at Bonfires

Dark Souls: Remastered is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, with a Nintendo Switch version sometime this summer.

[Via: Gematsu]