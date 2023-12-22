Dark Souls 2 PS3 Servers Prepare to Die Next Year

Dark Souls 2‘s PS3 and Xbox 360 servers are set to close on March 31, 2024, at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET.

One More Soul Snuffed Out

It will have been ten years since the release of the most divisive game in From Software’s more recent history when servers are shut down.

Servers for PC, PS4, and Xbox One will still remain up for the immediate future. Offline play on PS3 will still be available after server closure. The companies sent out a message that read “Thank you to those who have played since launch.”

Dark Souls 2 had the unenviable task of following up on the massive breakout success of Dark Souls, and it split fans, with some claiming it didn’t match up to its predecessor. In 2015, From Software repackaged the game as Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, which changed aspects of the original game.

From Software is currently working on Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, which is rumored to be released in February 2024.