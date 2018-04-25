Sonic Mania Sales Surpass One Million Units Worldwide

With Sonic Mania Plus currently scheduled to launch sometime in the Summer, Sega has announced this week that the original Sonic Mania has officially reached 1 million units sold worldwide. The news, which was shared in the weekly Famitsu magazine (via Siliconera), is certainly good news for the company and the franchise as a whole. With the original game continuing to sell well after a year since its release, it isn’t exactly out of the question to think the upcoming Sonic Mania Plus will be able to do equally impressive numbers.

When it comes to Sonic Mania Plus, the enhanced physical release will release in Summer 2018 for $29.99. In addition to the new characters, the physical release will also come with a holographic slipcover, a reversible SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive sleeve, and a 32-page Sonic Mania art book. It looks to be quite the lovingly crafted release. The new content will also be available as DLC for those that already own the game.

For even more on the original release, check out our Sonic Mania review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

Overall, though, Sonic Mania succeeds a lot more than it stumbles. One other successful, notable area I didn’t mention earlier that has to be noted is the soundtrack – like the aforementioned stage visuals and designs, these toe-tapping tracks fit right alongside the most legendary that the franchise has to offer without ever sounding out of place. And as mentioned, both new material and refined and tweaked versions of old stages are an absolute blast to play – even though I admit I wanted a lot more of the new stuff, and could have done without playing another “revamped” version Green Hill for the fiftieth time in my gaming career. What this package represents, to me at least, is an opportunity for folks new to the series to discover the Blue Blur at his best, and for old fans to revisit a classic style of gameplay that hasn’t been properly done in years. Sonic Mania is a real treat.

Sonic Mania Plus will release in Summer 2018.