Konami Celebrates 100 Million Pro Evolution Soccer Sales with New Competition and Game Updates

Konami had recently announced that their Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) franchise has surpassed 100 million sales to date. The series has been around since 1995, and the company’s effort to support it over the years has clearly paid off.

To celebrate the occasion, Konami has launched a new promotional competition simply known as The 100 Million Campaign.

The move kicked off with a trailer featuring FC Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, which will ultimately offer fans the chance to meet the star by following a few simple rules. Entering the competition simply requires you to follow @officialpes on Twitter. However, be sure to read the full details on the official Konami website.

The company even released a promotional trailer featuring Coutinho:



Aside from the aforementioned challenge, Konami will also release some impressive goodies and game updates in the near future, including:

The Classic Legends: PES 2018 will soon welcome the likes of Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, David Beckham, Johan Cruyff, Romario, Diego Maradona, and Luis Figo.

100 Million Celebration Login Bonuses: Players will receive several login bonuses which apply to the myClub system for PES 2018 mobile and console versions. These include in-game coins, contract renewals, and various cosmetic goodies simply by logging in every day.

100 Million Goals Trial: PES 2018 mobile players can now be a part of the worldwide PES community simply by scoring goals, which will gradually contribute to the 100 million target. This will ultimately grant each player an undisclosed reward.

Special Online Matches: PES 2018 mobile players will also be acknowledged with a special ‘thank you’ for their assistance in reaching 100 million downloads.

In addition to an already impressive treat, Konami will host a challenge event where players compete as FC Barcelona and their Madrid rival. Winners will be guaranteed at least one gold ball or higher player signing, in addition to myClub coins and other goodies.

Ready to compete? Then be sure to grab PES 2018 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and mobile devices.