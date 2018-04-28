God Eater 3 Has a New Development Partner in Marvelous’ First Studio

Longtime followers of Bandai Namco’s God Eater series may have grown familiar with Shift, the development company which had been working on the series games up until God Eater Resurrection which was released in 2015. However, it seems like Shift will not be developing God Eater 3, as Bandai Namco has announced that they will be instead partnering with Marvelous‘ First Studio to develop the highly anticipated sequel in the series.

As a reference, Shift is also recently known to have developed the PlayStation Vita-exclusive multiplayer action game Freedom Wars in addition to God Eater series, while Marvelous’ First Studio is known for developing the hack and slash action game series Fate/Extella, with the newest game Fate/Extella Link slated for release in Japan on June 7 and in the West later this Winter.

Here’s what the major Japanese gaming news site Famitsu wrote about the announcement.

In the development summit, they first made an announcement that God Eater 3‘s development partner is Marvelous, which also developed Soul Sacrifice and more in the past. The God Eater series had been developed by Shift until now, but it looks like they are also renewing the development team itself for God Eater 3.

Another Japanese news site 4Gamer also corroborated on this confirmation as they mentioned Bandai Namco’s reasons for the development partner change.

At the beginning of the development summit, it was revealed that GE3‘s development partner is Marvelous’ First Studio. This new organization is done not only due to the fact that GE3 is aimed for home consoles, but also because they are gazing at a further challenge. Mr. Ittetsu Suzuki from Marvelous’ First Studio appeared in this development summit as GE3‘s development director.

God Eater 3 will be released worldwide for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. A release timeframe has not been announced yet as of this writing.

[Sources: Famitsu, 4Gamer]