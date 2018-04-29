Nilo Studios, the folks behind 2016’s Asemblance, will be releasing its next chapter in the series this Spring. Called Asemblance: Oversight, the psychological thriller will be headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out a trailer above and an official overview below:

We were chosen for a reason

One incredible breakthrough and the greatest minds of each generation were called upon to do the impossible — recreate a precise simulation of the human mind.

But beneath all that competing genius hides a terrible truth. Ask the wrong questions or pry too deep, and you’ll be dealt with… accordingly.

Nothing is impenetrable. You just need proper oversight.

How far will you go for the truth?

A mind-bending science fiction thriller

Asemblance: Oversight is a first-person exploration and puzzle-based game. You are part of a team of scientists and engineers charged with using a classified technology to aid in recreating the human mind. Your success relies on unraveling the truth surrounding the origins of this strange technology, and outsmarting the ones who will do anything to keep it secret.