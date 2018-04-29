Bandai Namco Details Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Multiplayer Features

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time will come with offline and online co-op modes when it releases in the West next month.

In a press release, the developer wrote:

Up to three players will be able to cooperatively play online through an infinite dungeon. Delve deeper and deeper into the dungeon to battle an onslaught of enemies and uncover valuable treasure. A two-player battle mode is also available for online play as well. Each player will pick a team of three characters and fight it out against a variety of victory conditions.

You can also check out new trailers (courtesy of Siliconera‘s YouTube channel) below:

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time will release on May 15. In case you missed it, a brief overview is as follows:

Having been inspired by a famous witch named Shiny Chariot, an ordinary girl named Atsuko (Akko) Kagari enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy, a prestigious school for young girls training to become witches. Before starting summer vacation, Akko and her new classmates find out about an inexplicable phenomenon at Luna Nova caused by the Seven Wonders, which has been passed down for several centuries. Now it’s up to Akko as she takes on the adventure to unravel the mystery surrounding the Seven Wonders.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.