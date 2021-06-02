Incoming students, ready your brooms and get in some practice, as Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing has been announced for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR. Based on the famous anime of the same name, Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing is set to release on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Join in with leading ladies Akko, Lotte, and Sucy as a brand new student attending Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy. Learn the ropes of broom racing on a customizable magic broom and purify those pesky spirits on the campus grounds through around a dozen levels. Become a part of a brand new story as you pair up with fellow students. The game will feature improved visuals compared to the original Oculus Quest 2 launch title. Players will be able to make and customize and create their own magic brooms before taking to the skies. You will then be able to play through a single-player campaign, along with a multiplayer mode which comes complete with cross-platform play between Oculus, PSVR, and SteamVR.

A new trailer and screenshots were released along with the date announcement and can be viewed below:

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing was a successful Kickstarter and Campfire campaign, raising over $165,000 between the two. Will you be picking up the game when it releases on July 15th, 2021? Hop on your broom and fly down to the comments below to let us know.