Classic PS2 Games Added to PlayStation Now Library

PlayStation Now users are in for a treat this month, as Sony has announced that the first batch of classic PlayStation 2 games will be arriving in the service along with a bunch of other games for May. Ape Escape 2, Dark Cloud 2, Hot Shots Tennis and plenty of other PS2 titles will be making their way to the service along with some more modern titles like Limbo and the classic SNK 2D side-scroller Metal Slug 3.

For the full list of titles coming to the service this month, make sure to see below (via the PlayStation Blog):

April’s New PS Now Additions Ape Escape 2

Dark Cloud 2

Hot Shots Tennis

Limbo

Metal Slug 3

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

Sine Mora EX

Siren

The Last Blade 2 PS3 > PS4 upgrades Blazblue Chrono Phantasma Extend

If you haven’t given PlayStation Now a try yet, you can check out the seven-day free trial for PS4 and PC to experience the streaming service for yourself. For those unaware of what the service is, PlayStation Now provides unlimited and on-demand access to a library of over 600 games, with new games added every month and no downloads required. For a closer look as to what the most popular games on the service were for March, check out below:

April’s Most Popular PS Now Titles Red Dead Redemption

God of War 3 Remastered

WWE 2K16

Mortal Kombat

NBA 2K16

Homefront: The Revolution

God of War Collection

Fallout: New Vegas

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Sonic Generations

Let us know what you think of the additions in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]