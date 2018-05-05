Funcom Showcases Conan Exiles’ PS4 Version Ahead of Release

In a new developer livestream, Funcom has showcased Conan Exiles‘ PlayStation 4 version, and it certainly looks good on the platform. You can check out the video above (starting at the 26:30 mark) along with some developer commentary.

In case you haven’t been following the game, go over our previous coverage for more info.

Conan Exiles releases on May 8 with the following features:

EXPLORE A VAST WORLD: Explore a giant world, from the burning desert in the south to the snow-capped mountains in the north.

Explore a giant world, from the burning desert in the south to the snow-capped mountains in the north. SURVIVE: Stay warm, cool yourself down, drink and eat, weather scouring sandstorms, prevent your mind from being corrupted when exploring dark dungeons, and battle vicious monsters to stay alive.

Stay warm, cool yourself down, drink and eat, weather scouring sandstorms, prevent your mind from being corrupted when exploring dark dungeons, and battle vicious monsters to stay alive. BUILD: Harvest resources to craft tools and weapons, then build anything from a small home to entire cities piece by piece.

Harvest resources to craft tools and weapons, then build anything from a small home to entire cities piece by piece. DOMINATE: Wage war against your enemies, use siege weapons and explosives and see their walls crumble to dust, then unleash your savage fury in violent and brutal combat.

Wage war against your enemies, use siege weapons and explosives and see their walls crumble to dust, then unleash your savage fury in violent and brutal combat. BUILD AN ARMY OF THRALLS : Capture NPCs, drag them back to your base, and use the Wheel of Pain to break their will.

: Capture NPCs, drag them back to your base, and use the Wheel of Pain to break their will. BECOME A GOD: Sacrifice your enemies on the altar of your god then summon and take control of their huge, towering avatar.

Sacrifice your enemies on the altar of your god then summon and take control of their huge, towering avatar. PLAY TOGETHER OR ALONE: Play alone locally or fight for survival and dominance in persistent multiplayer on public servers. You can also host your own server and invite others to join you.

Any of our readers planning to pick it up?