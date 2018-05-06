PSA: Battlefield 1 Players Have Until May 14 to Download ‘They Shall Not Pass’ for Free

For those who missed the announcement last week, DICE is offering Battlefield 1‘s They Shall Not Pass expansion for free to all players until Monday, May 14. As we’re on the road to the next Battlefield‘s release, the developer will be “celebrating” the journey by conducting giveaways, missions, and more.

Simply head over to your local PlayStation Store and download the DLC.

An official overview of the content is as follows:

Play as one of the most ferocious armies in WW1 – the French. Engage in the savage fighting around the furnace of Verdun, and descend into the bowels of Fort de Vaux where barbarous battles rage in the gas-filled corridors. Take advantage of the mechanical monsters and unique arsenal by the Aisne riverbanks in the largest tank assault of the war. The French adopted a new battle cry during the war: They shall not pass! * The hardened and fearless French Army

* 4 new multiplayer maps on the Western front

* 2 epic Operations: The Devil’s Anvil and Beyond the Marne

* The new game mode Frontlines

* 6 unlockable primary weapons

* The Char 2C Behemoth tank and the St Chamond assault tank

* The Trench Raider Elite class and more

For more on Battlefield 1, check out our review.