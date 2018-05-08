Signups Open Now for The Crew 2 Beta

Eager to get your hands behind the wheel in The Crew 2? Can’t wait for this summer to “take on the US motosports scene”? Ubisoft has opened registration for The Crew 2 beta access across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. All you need to sign up is the beta link and a Uplay account. Yes, that’s still a thing.

Signing up for the beta grants players access to all of the upcoming beta tests. The signup includes up-t0-date information and announcements via an email list.

The Crew 2 promises to be a “new American road trip,” allowing players to roam coast to coast on land, sea, and air. (I’m a little stoked that one of the routes available is called the “Oregon Trail.”) Players can choose between four different motor families: Freestyle, Street Racing, Pro Racing, and Off Road.

The Freestyle family focuses upon lighting up the roads with tricks and fancypants techniques. With Street Racing, it’s pretty much exactly as it sounds. The Pro-Racing family includes all modes of transportation, each “meticulously prepared for high-speed bouts.” Off-Road does not include sea and sky, but it takes on every surface other than asphalt.

No word as of yet about when the beta will start, but The Crew 2 will release on June 29, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Those who preorder the game’s Motor Edition will be able to play three days earlier.

[Source: The Crew website]