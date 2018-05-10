Check Out a New Trailer for Kabounce, Launching Later This Month on PS4

Yesterday, Stitch Heads Entertainment revealed a brand new launch trailer for their upcoming game Kabounce. The game, which is billed as a fast-paced multiplayer pinball game, will allow players to control the ball in unique team versus team experiences. Kabounce is currently scheduled to launch on May 29, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC, so you won’t have to wait very long to jump in and experience some pinball goodness.

You can check out the new trailer for Kabounce below:

For more on Kabounce, check out below for a brief overview of the game as well as some of the features you can expect to find in the game, courtesy of Stitch Heads:

Bounce and spin your ball to reach incredible speeds, or launch yourself into aerial platforming routes to surprise your opponents with an attack from above! Master your movement in this unique team versus team pinball experience, dominate the playing field with powerful abilities and annihilate your opponents to take their points by force. Enjoy quick competitive rounds and score valuable points to lead your team to victory! FEATURES: Online Multiplayer: Up to 8-player online, 4 versus 4.

Split Screen: Play up to 4-player split screen locally – or join an online match.

Time Attack: Test your skill and race against ghosts or friends in parkour-like platforming challenges – or improve your global rank on the leaderboards.

Roll in style: Millions of possible combinations to personalize your pinball!

Cross-platform: Cross play support between PlayStation®4 and Steam players.

Kabounce will launch on May 29, 2018, on PlayStation 4 and PC.