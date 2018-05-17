Big Changes Coming to Divinity: Original Sin 2

The first Divinity: Original Sin achieved solid success on the PC—and then on console—and eventually Larian Studios released a full-on sequel, Divinity: Original Sin 2. Both games were praised for their complexity and deep RPG mechanics. Last month, the Belgian developer confirmed that they will be bringing their RPG to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Now, I do remember playing these games on PC, and they were never too friendly to newcomers. The learning curve was steep as hell. This time around though, Larian is going to bring an optional tutorial level for the console edition of Divinity: Original Sin 2. More importantly, there will be a much welcomed difficulty setting, referred to as a Story mode. You will have the option to escape a battle at any time and you can resurrect party members how many times you like. This is a good thing, seeing as the difficulty of the PC version was rather high.

Larian said they have reworked the Journal interface and inventory screen. The Journal now has entries that were rewritten completely to make things clearer. They are now split into quests, lore and origin quests. Managing the inventory is easier now because players have the ability to select multiple items at once.

In addition to all of that, numerous balance and AI adjustments were incorporated as well. The in-game economy was reworked so now armor prices reflect their usefulness.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is set to hit PS4 and Xbox One platforms during August 2018. Xbox One owners will be able to try the game early. As of May 16, the first three hours of the game will be playable for free via Xbox Game Preview.

[Source: GameSpot]