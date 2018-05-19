Arkane Teasing Something Prey-Related Again, Could Be DLC or Expansion

Arkane Studios and Bethesda are teasing something related to Prey ahead of E3, and it looks like it’s a continuation of what we called the “Moon” DLC/expansion back in March.

Do we really know what’s out there? pic.twitter.com/TIByM1O738 — Prey (@PreyGame) March 2, 2018

PC players noticed that Arkane added a set of mysterious achievements on Steam, the descriptions of which literally spell out “If you believed they put a man on the moon.” A Kasma logo appears next to each of the achievements.

One user claims that he’s already unlocked one of them but we can’t reveal anything here without spoiling the game so head over to Reddit for more information if you’re curious.

Another Reddit user has deciphered a related gif from a comment in binary written by an account called KasmaCorp, which users have long believed is associated with Arkane and Bethesda. The Twitter account in question was also part of a Prey alternate reality game back in March. Some folks even went as far as trying to recover password for KasmaCorp to confirm that it’s registered with a Bethesda email address!

We’re not sure if we’re looking at DLC or an expansion akin to Dishonored: Death of the Outsider but we’ll probably find out on June 10 when Bethesda’s E3 presser takes place. Stay tuned.

[Source: Reddit(1)(2)]