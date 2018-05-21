Battlefield V Gameplay Teaser Might Confirm World War II Setting

Even though the official Battlefield V reveal is just a couple of days away, Electronic Arts are still teasing players with what’s to come. Earlier today on the official Battlefield Twitter account, a very brief teaser for the reveal event was shared. While not much was shared in it, it seems to confirm the World War II setting of the game. In it, we hear the sounds of a battle amongst a black screen before we see a quick video of a mustached man leaning into the camera and shushing the player.

Shhh… not long now.

Tune in for the #Battlefield V reveal on May 23: https://t.co/kpTnOyxuxr pic.twitter.com/zzIwGi0Y1w — V (@Battlefield) May 21, 2018

Not much can be taken from the video clip, but judging by the text on the screen, it looks like the footage was taken from some sort of multiplayer mode found within the upcoming game. Perhaps the man in the video was reviving a downed teammate, or perhaps it’s just some sort of in-game animation that will appear when playing. Either way, fans won’t have long to wait, as the official reveal for Battlefield V is taking place on Wednesday, and promises to answer tons of questions regarding the upcoming game.

For more information on what to expect from the official reveal and where to watch it, check out below:

The reveal, which is scheduled to take place on May 23, promises to fill in players with tons of information about the upcoming Battlefield title, including information about the game itself, the new setting of the game, and much more. The reveal will take place on May 23 at 1 pm PT, and will be streamed via Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and can also be found on the Battlefield website. Despite knowing that the game will likely take place sometime during World War II, we still don’t know too much about the game. Over on the Battlefield Blog, the studio behind the game revealed a handful of things that players will be able to uncover once the reveal is underway. Alongside general information about the game, EA Dice also promises to show off unseen multiplayer moments, gameplay changes, and much more. For a look at ten things you’ll be able to see when Battlefield V is revealed next week, check out below:

Battlefield V is set to launch sometime in 2018.