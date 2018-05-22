RPG Stoneshard Reaches Kickstarter Goal

Another RPG? Awesome! The game doesn’t fall into the category of standard RPGs, though. Stoneshard is an open-world roguelike RPG, and we’ve received word that it has met its initial Kickstarter goal in one week. That’s pretty impressive. The Stoneshard Kickstarter goal reached by the team stands at $30k. In other words, the developers are now confidently moving on to make and published the game as they planned.

Nice work, ladies and gents!

Here are the game’s key features (via PR email):

Embark on the adventure through a vast procedurally-generated medieval world

Lead a Caravan of valiant allies and expand your following

Deal with physical or psychological traumas & aid them with medicine or drugs

Upgrade and customize your character any way you want to

Wage war on vampires, undead and mercenaries with 100+ weapons

Follow the will of ancient Gods and gain some of their power as a gift

Return to the journey with a new hero after your character falls in battle

The game is developed by Ink Stains Games and published by HypeTrain Digital. The creators have promised to have it up on Steam Early Access during late 2018. The game will also launch for Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.