God of War Becomes Most Successful PlayStation Exclusive Launch in History

God of War sales figures are breaking records left, right and centre. The data for April has come in, the numbers have been crunched, and it’s official: Kratos’ PS4 debut has had the most successful launch month for a PlayStation exclusive. Ever. I’ll give you a moment to take all of that in.

The sales report, published by the NPD Group, only serves as a pantheon to God of War’s achievements in the month of April. Ahead of every other PlayStation exclusive you can think of – The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, you name it – Kratos has toppled them all to reign supreme.

God of War also had a huge impact on hardware sales. The PlayStation 4 sold 326,000 units in April, more than double its nearest competitor. That number is also the best April hardware sales numbers return in terms of units in nearly a decade.

It doesn’t end there. God of War sales were so impressive that, according to NPD analyst Matt Piscatella “PlayStation 4 software dollar sales in April 2018 set an all-time April high for any platform since tracking began in 1995.” Even the Ghost of Sparta himself might crack a smile at that one.

Those who were quick to proclaim the death of single-player games would be well served to look at God of War. In terms of pure numbers, it has undoubtedly overachieved and helped contribute to giving industry as a whole an 18% spike in total sales,raking in $823 million in 2018, which is up from 2017’s total of $699 million.

[Source: NPD]