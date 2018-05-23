Tim Schafer Says He Still Hasn’t Made His Best Game Yet

Veteran video game designer and story-teller Tim Schafer had some rather intriguing things to say about his lengthy and fruitful career. One of the things that certainly stands out was his firm belief that he still hasn’t made his best game just yet. What do you feel is Tim Schafer’s best game?

Okay, bear in mind that this guy has been around on the video game scene for nearly 30 years, and we’re talking about the guy who brought us games like Psychonauts, Grim Fandango, Brutal Legend, Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle, and The Curse of Monkey Island. Unsurprisingly, BAFTA announced Tim Schafer won this year’s prestigious Fellowship Award.

“I see it more as a challenge,” he said to GI at EGX Rezzed. “This sort of award feels like something you get when you’re done, but I still feel like I’m working towards figuring out how to make games. Slowly, over time. I don’t think I’ve made my best game yet, and I feel like that’s something I want to work towards.

“I don’t know what it is yet. I’ve always wanted to try new things with experimental stuff. I’m trying to structure things at [Double Fine] where I have time to mess about on my own with prototypes. Because most of my days are spent writing Psychonauts 2 or creative directing and helping with someone else’s project. But I still like to set aside a little R&D time, just trying new ideas.”

You can also check out the BAFTA Awards ceremony speech from the man himself:

So, what is the famous video game creator up to these days? Well, at the moment there’s Double Fine Presents (a segment of Double Fine Productions devoted to the development of indie games), where Schafer likes to offer assistance whenever he can.

However, his biggest focus remains on other projects. He revealed that his days are spent writing Psychonauts 2 and experimenting with other projects.

Keep up the fabulous work, Tim. We can’t wait to see your next work.

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]