Double Fine has announced that Psychonauts 2 will feature an invincibility option in order to make it accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

The debate surrounding video game difficulty is nothing new, but it flared up after the release of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In an effort to make their games accessible to a wider audience, a number of developers have since made an effort to add numerous accessibility and difficulty options to cater to all types of players. In response to a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter profile declaring that finishing a game on the lowest difficulty “is still beating the game,” Double Fine wrote:

If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2. https://t.co/OinBv1nuNr — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

“uh, excuse me I beat Sword Guy Serious Time on a no hit hard mode and if didn’t do that I don’t respect you. and like, can you even comment on things if you’re not diamond six rank in shooty mcBlam? I don’t think so” cool bud. you’re soooo cool! — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

All people should be able to enjoy games. All ages, all possible needs. It’s an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to met. End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25th for last-gen and current-gen platforms (via backwards compatibility).