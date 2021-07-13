PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Pyschonauts 2 Will Come With an Invincibility Toggle Because Double Fine Wants Everyone to Enjoy the Game

Psychonauts 2 release date

Double Fine has announced that Psychonauts 2 will feature an invincibility option in order to make it accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

The debate surrounding video game difficulty is nothing new, but it flared up after the release of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In an effort to make their games accessible to a wider audience, a number of developers have since made an effort to add numerous accessibility and difficulty options to cater to all types of players. In response to a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter profile declaring that finishing a game on the lowest difficulty “is still beating the game,” Double Fine wrote:

Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25th for last-gen and current-gen platforms (via backwards compatibility).