Double Fine has confirmed to Australian website Well Played that Psychonauts 2 will not have a native PlayStation 5 version, and although PS5 owners will be able to play the game in 60 frames-per-second via backwards compatibility, there will be no HDR support and the maximum resolution will be 2560 x 1440p.
On the other hand, both Xbox Series X and Series S versions will have HDR support. Xbox Series X owners will also be able to enjoy Psychonauts 2 in 4K and up to 120 fps.
Full breakdown provided to Well Played is as follows:
PS4
- Max Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max Framerate: 30 fps
- HDR: No
- VRR: No
PS4 Pro
- Max Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Max Framerate: 30 fps
- HDR: No
- VRR: No
PS5
- Max Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Max Framerate: 60 fps
- HDR: No
- VRR: No
Xbox One
- Max Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max Framerate: 30 fps
- HDR: No
- VRR: No
Xbox One X
- Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Max Framerate: 30 fps
- HDR: No
- VRR: No
Xbox Series S
- Max Resolution: 2880 x 1620
- Max Framerate: 60, 120 fps
- HDR: Yes
- VRR: Yes
- Specifics: 1080p at 120 Hz
Xbox Series X
- Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Max Framerate: 60, 120 fps
- HDR: Yes
- VRR: Yes
- Specifics: 1440p at 120 Hz
PC
- Max Resolution: Unlimited
- Max Framerate: Unlimited
- HDR: No
- VRR: Yes
In other Psychonauts 2 news, Double Fine published a new story trailer, which you can check out below.
Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25th. Double Fine recently announced that the game will come with an invincibility toggle because it wants all types of players to enjoy the game.
[Source: Well Played]