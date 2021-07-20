Double Fine has confirmed to Australian website Well Played that Psychonauts 2 will not have a native PlayStation 5 version, and although PS5 owners will be able to play the game in 60 frames-per-second via backwards compatibility, there will be no HDR support and the maximum resolution will be 2560 x 1440p.

On the other hand, both Xbox Series X and Series S versions will have HDR support. Xbox Series X owners will also be able to enjoy Psychonauts 2 in 4K and up to 120 fps.

Full breakdown provided to Well Played is as follows:

PS4

Max Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Max Framerate: 30 fps

HDR: No

VRR: No

PS4 Pro

Max Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Max Framerate: 30 fps

HDR: No

VRR: No

PS5

Max Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Max Framerate: 60 fps

HDR: No

VRR: No

Xbox One

Max Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Max Framerate: 30 fps

HDR: No

VRR: No

Xbox One X

Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Max Framerate: 30 fps

HDR: No

VRR: No

Xbox Series S

Max Resolution: 2880 x 1620

Max Framerate: 60, 120 fps

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Specifics: 1080p at 120 Hz

Xbox Series X

Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Max Framerate: 60, 120 fps

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Specifics: 1440p at 120 Hz

PC

Max Resolution: Unlimited

Max Framerate: Unlimited

HDR: No

VRR: Yes

In other Psychonauts 2 news, Double Fine published a new story trailer, which you can check out below.

Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25th. Double Fine recently announced that the game will come with an invincibility toggle because it wants all types of players to enjoy the game.

[Source: Well Played]