Post-Apocalyptic Side-Scrolling Shooter Earth Atlantis Releases Launch Trailer

Headup Games and Pixel Perfex were proud to announce the Earth Atlantis launch trailer. The game is a post-apocalyptic side-scrolling shooter with its own blend of “monster hunting” mechanics built in to it.

Earth Atlantis features beautiful “old-style sketch” graphics, on what people in the past believe the sea looks like underneath. The art style of the game reminisces on what sea exploration used to be, when people before thought that the sea is full of marvelous yet very dangerous creatures. Re-balanced gameplay mechanics makes the game fun for both non-hardcore shooter fans, as well as retro shooter experts alike.

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a massive climate change they call “The Great Climate Shift” struck the Earth at the end of the 21st century. This event marked the civilized world’s total downfall. With most of the land above being completely flooded (96% of the total land surface has been lost), life can only be sustained beneath the ocean.

What appears to be sentient machines are starting to roam the world below the waters, and terrifying hybrids of machine-creatures now inhabit the seas. Players can use one of four submarines, each filled with different styles of weaponry. They then must combat these monstrosities in unique, retro-styled boss hunting missions and try to rediscover mankind’s lost history.

Game features include:

Original side-scrolling shooter with a monster-hunting objective

Unique “Old Sketching” visual style

Two game modes: Quest mode, Hunter mode

4 Playable ships with unique weapons

25 large monsters and 4 enemy ships to hunt with 12 special events to complete

The game looks and plays very well, as it even won the “Vermillion Gate” Award during the 5th BitSummit 2017 in Kyoto. They were also awarded the “Excellence in Art” award during the BIC Festival 2016 in Busan.

Earth Atlantis will be available for the PlayStation 4 on June 1, 2018.