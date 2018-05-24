H1Z1 Login Issues, PS4 Open Beta Hits 1.5 Million Players

H1Z1, the extremely popular battle royale game created by Daybreak Game Company, is available right now for your PlayStation 4 console. In addition, over 1.5 million players have taken part in the open beta, which was confirmed by Daybreak. Also, H1Z1 has already amassed more than 200,000 concurrent players online.

Those are really staggering numbers. Of course, similarly to its major competitor, Fortnite, H1Z1 is also free to download. As is the case with most online multiplayer games, H1Z1 is not without problems. In fact, it turns out quite a lot of players have been complaining about major issues and not being able to login or even make purchases.

“Squad matches are another thing entirely, the lobby and matchmaking systems both seem faulty and at peak times this mode is almost impossible to play. Even if you do get into a game you’re almost certainly going to be missing a teammate or two. Thankfully things calm down again at around 10pm when all the kids have finally shuffled off to bed but by that time most of my mates want to pack it in as well. The sooner Daybreak can sort some more servers out for H1Z1 the better,” said EG’s Ian Higton.

According to the developer’s recent tweet, Daybreak is working to address these issues:

[PS4 Open Beta] A huge THANK YOU to the 1,500,000+ of you who have joined us in The Arena since the #H1Z1 Open Beta launch on #PS4 yesterday! We’re continuing to work to resolve login and purchase issues, and are committed to bringing you a pure battle royale experience. pic.twitter.com/kj9tP5BaLt — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) May 24, 2018

Anybody else out there experience similar issues, folks?

[Source: EuroGamer.net]