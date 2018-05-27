NieR: Automata Director Yoko Taro Comments on Battlefield V Female Character Controversy

The inclusion of females in Battlefield V seems to have ruffled some feathers around the web but NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro doesn’t agree with the criticisms.

In response to an article discussing the controversy, Yoko tweeted (translation via DualShockers):

Meanwhile, in Japan battleships are made into beautiful girls, warlords are made into pretty boys loving boys, schoolgirls ride tanks, and anything you want…

Some fans have argued that Battlefield V will no longer be historically accurate if it adds female soldiers. However, others have point out that female soldiers did partake in combat during World War II in various parts of the world. This debate aside, DICE has made it clear that female characters are “here to stay” and that it has no plans to remove or change anything under pressure.

“We wanted to empower player choice, diversity and inclusion, so our players can fully customize the way that they want their soldiers look and play,” reads a tweet from the official Battlefield account. “With that, there are a plethora of customization options for your soldiers including body types, gender, war paints and more.”

Battlefield V will release this October for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Yoko Taro (Twitter) via DualShockers]