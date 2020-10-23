In the months following Battlefield V‘s release in the fall of 2018, DICE regularly updated the first-person shooter with fresh content. Now it’s all been packaged together in a $60, digital-only release–Battlefield V Definitive Edition. Publisher Electronic Arts simultaneously announced and launched the digital offering yesterday for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. EA Play members can grab a copy for the discounted price of $53.99.
Battlefield V Definitive Edition packs in the base game, all Elites, dozens of camo variations, vehicle dressings, and every piece of content from the title’s Year 1 and Year 2 offerings. The complete list of content in the Definitive Edition features below:
- All gameplay content: Get all the weapons, vehicles, and gadgets from launch, Year 1, and Year 2, including the devastating bazooka and lunge mine
- All Elites: Bring personality to the battlefield with Elites such as Seamus and Ilse, featuring signature looks, personas, and melee weapons
- 84 immersive camo variations: Enhance your WW2 sandbox with outfits such as The Sandman and The Aristocrat for the British and German armies
- 8 soldier outfits from Year 2: Including the Offizier and Tommy outfits
- 2 weapon skins from Year 2: Sport the Pacific Palm and Snake Bite weapon skins, applicable to 10 and 4 weapons respectively
- 3 vehicle dressings: Outfit your vehicles with unique looks, like the US Sherman Flagship Flag and German Panzer IV Ready for War dressings
- 33 Chapter Reward items from Year 1: Score the Napalm Weapon Set and Baron von Zorn German outfit and much more.
Battlefield V Definitive Edition is available digitally on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms for $59.99. Meanwhile, the team at DICE currently remains hard at work on the next Battlefield entry, which will roll out on an unspecified date in 2021.
[Source: Electronic Arts, PlayStation Store]