In the months following Battlefield V‘s release in the fall of 2018, DICE regularly updated the first-person shooter with fresh content. Now it’s all been packaged together in a $60, digital-only release–Battlefield V Definitive Edition. Publisher Electronic Arts simultaneously announced and launched the digital offering yesterday for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. EA Play members can grab a copy for the discounted price of $53.99.

Battlefield V Definitive Edition packs in the base game, all Elites, dozens of camo variations, vehicle dressings, and every piece of content from the title’s Year 1 and Year 2 offerings. The complete list of content in the Definitive Edition features below:

All gameplay content: Get all the weapons, vehicles, and gadgets from launch, Year 1, and Year 2, including the devastating bazooka and lunge mine

Get all the weapons, vehicles, and gadgets from launch, Year 1, and Year 2, including the devastating bazooka and lunge mine All Elites: Bring personality to the battlefield with Elites such as Seamus and Ilse, featuring signature looks, personas, and melee weapons

Bring personality to the battlefield with Elites such as Seamus and Ilse, featuring signature looks, personas, and melee weapons 84 immersive camo variations: Enhance your WW2 sandbox with outfits such as The Sandman and The Aristocrat for the British and German armies

Enhance your WW2 sandbox with outfits such as The Sandman and The Aristocrat for the British and German armies 8 soldier outfits from Year 2: Including the Offizier and Tommy outfits

Including the Offizier and Tommy outfits 2 weapon skins from Year 2: Sport the Pacific Palm and Snake Bite weapon skins, applicable to 10 and 4 weapons respectively

Sport the Pacific Palm and Snake Bite weapon skins, applicable to 10 and 4 weapons respectively 3 vehicle dressings: Outfit your vehicles with unique looks, like the US Sherman Flagship Flag and German Panzer IV Ready for War dressings

Outfit your vehicles with unique looks, like the US Sherman Flagship Flag and German Panzer IV Ready for War dressings 33 Chapter Reward items from Year 1: Score the Napalm Weapon Set and Baron von Zorn German outfit and much more.

Battlefield V Definitive Edition is available digitally on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms for $59.99. Meanwhile, the team at DICE currently remains hard at work on the next Battlefield entry, which will roll out on an unspecified date in 2021.

[Source: Electronic Arts, PlayStation Store]