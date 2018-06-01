New Characters Dabi and Himiko Toga Join My Hero One’s Justice

Two new My Hero One’s Justice characters, Dabi and Himiko Toga, have been revealed in a new spread in historic manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. The game, developed by Byking and published by Bandai Namco, is based on the red-hot My Hero Academia manga, and Jump has been the primary vehicle for character debuts since the game was announced.

Dabi and Himiko are both part of the League of Villains, the main antagonistic force in My Hero Academia. The pair are members of the Vanguard Action Squad, that team being the main villains of the “Forest Training Camp” story arc. Himiko fights with shape-shifting and stealth abilities in the manga, while Dabi’s “Quirk” allows his body to produce blue flames.

According to the magazine, Dabi can use his powers to fight at range, while trapping and slowing down his opponents. Himiko normally fights with a knife, but can transform into the other characters with a special move.

The article concludes by teasing an info dump on My Hero One’s Justice, stating next week’s Jump will provide details on the game’s story mode, as well as online play. My Hero One’s Justice is set to release in Japan on August 23, and is planned for North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]