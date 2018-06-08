New Monster Boy Trailer Released for E3 2018

A new Monster Boy trailer has been released for its E3 2018 appearance, which according to publisher FDG Entertainment is the final build of the game. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, developed by Atelier Games, is based on the classic (and also recently remade) Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. In fact, the game will be at E3 2018 at Sega’s booth.

The trailer shows off a good chunk of gameplay for Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, including all the possible transformation and powers that come with them. There’s a worm form that can fit in small spaces, a powerful lion, a frog that can do wild stuff with its tongue, and a dragon that can fly and shoot fireballs. There’s also a pirate pig, and while it’s hard to tell what it can do just from watching the trailer, it’s a pretty rad pirate pig.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch later this summer. FDG Entertainment also partnered with Sega in order to release a physical version, which is currently available for pre-order for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Originally pitched on Kickstarter as a sequel to PlayStation Mini game Flying Hamster, Game Atelier’s project was reworked into a Wonder Boy spiritual successor after FDG Entertainment became involved. Just like with the Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake, Wonder Boy creator Ryuichi Nishizawa contributed to development.

[Source: Gematsu]