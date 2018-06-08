Glacier White PlayStation 4 Pro Currently on Sale

For those looking to make the switch from regular PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 4 Pro, GameStop has you covered. Today, the website for the giant gaming retailer dropped the price on the Glacier White PlayStation 4 Pro. The system on sale comes packed with a 1TB hard drive, so players should more than enough room to stock it up with games if they’re looking to pick up a new platform.

The system, once $399.99, got a price reduction of $50, making it $349.99 for the system. In case you somehow don’t know what comes packed with a PlayStation 4, check out below for a brief product description of what features the Pro comes with:

Dynamic 4K Gaming & 4K Entertainment1

PS4 Pro gets you closer to your game. Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super-charged PS4 Pro lead the way. 2

GREATNESS AWAITS Spectacular graphics – Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals heightened by PS4 Pro. 2

Enhanced gameplay – Support for faster frame rates delivers super-sharp action for select PS4 games. 2

One unified gaming community – Compatible with every PS4 game. Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation® Plus. 3

Extraordinary entertainment – With up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling for video content. 4

If you plan on taking advantage of the deal, you might also want to take a look at picking up some new games. This week, there are tons of great games available in the PlayStation Store, including a ton of titles from Focus Home Interactive. Let us know below if you plan on picking up a PlayStation 4 Pro, and what games you’ll be getting with it.

[Source: GameStop]