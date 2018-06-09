E3 2018: Check Out the First Madden NFL 19 Trailer

After revealing the game and one of its cover stars earlier this month, Electronic Arts took to the stage during their E3 2018 briefing to show off the first official trailer for the upcoming Madden NFL 19. In it, we get the similar cinematic feel of the Madden trailers that we’re used to, with tons of cinematic shots cut together with what sounds like some inspiring speeches about being great.

Not much else was revealed about the upcoming game, but EA Sports did reveal that it would be coming to PC for the first time in over a decade. Despite the lack of detail today, more information regarding the game will undoubtedly present itself as the week goes on, so be sure to stay tuned.

Madden NFL 19 is set to launch on August 10, 2018.