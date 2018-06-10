E3 2018: Elder Scrolls VI Announced With Teaser Trailer

To everyone’s excitement, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI at the end of the E3 2018 media briefing with a teaser trailer. And boy howdy, when they say it’s a “teaser trailer,” they ain’t kidding. It’s literally 37 seconds of fog and grass and a title. We don’t even have a subtitle for The Elder Scrolls VI yet, much less a release window.

I would complain that this was a trailer of nothing, but then again, 37 seconds of fog and grass kind of wraps up most Elder Scrolls games nicely.

But hey, at least they’re finally done with porting Skyrim to somewhere else. Or ARE they?