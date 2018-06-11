E3 2018: FromSoftware Unveils Déraciné, a New PSVR Game

After the PlayStation E3 2018 briefing had concluded, the company had one last surprise for gamers. At the beginning of its post-show coverage, it was revealed that FromSoftware would be creating a brand new game for PPlayStationVR. The game, titled Déraciné, is said to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the studio, which means it likely won’t be in the same vein as the Souls and Bloodborne franchises they’ve come to be known for.

According to the folks hosting the post-show, not much else is known about the game, so we have no real information on how it’ll play or what type of game it will be. One thing we do know, though, is that FromSoftware has certainly built up the reputation of being one of the premiere game studios out there, so any title they make is definitely worth looking into. Let us know if you have a PSVR and are excited about the game below.