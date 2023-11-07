Rumors of FromSoftware PS5 Exclusive Swirling Again

Rumors that FromSoftware is developing a PS5 exclusive have started making rounds yet again. Previous rumors remain unsubstantiated but fans are convinced that something’s happening behind the scenes.

Could FromSoftware PS5 exclusive be Bloodborne 2?

Report of Sony partnering with FromSoftware originally popped up in 2021, when leaker Nick Baker — who has a middling reputation when it comes to leaks — claimed that a PS5 exclusive was in the works at the studio but it’s not a souls-like IP in the vein of Bloodborne or Demon’s Souls.

Now, a ResetEra user who goes by the name Brazil and is supposedly reliable, claims that FromSoftware is indeed working on a PlayStation exclusive. The project reportedly started development in the beginning of 2020 just before the pandemic hit, but Brazil doesn’t think it’s a Bloodborne or Deracine sequel.

While this sounds a bit dodgy, it’s worth noting that Sony is an investor in FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa Corporation and the parties are no strangers to working on exclusive projects. Other ResetEra users pointed out that PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has seemingly hinted at a FromSoftware collaboration before.

While talking about upcoming PlayStation first-party portfolio and partnerships, Hulst mentioned FromSoftware among the likes of Kojima Productions, who Sony partnered with for console exclusive Death Stranding. Make of this what you will.