Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time’s Pre-order Bonus Game is now Free

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time, a PS4 action game based on the popular Studio Trigger/Netflix anime, had a neat pre-order bonus. It was Magic Knight Grand Charon, a side-scrolling shoot-em-up based on a bit from the show. Today, Bandai Namco released the game for free, regardless of if you pre-ordered the game or even own it at all. Here’s the description from the PlayStation Store:

Take to the skies on an exciting Little Witch Academia adventure! Step onto the Grand Charion with Akko and friends as they battle their way through monsters in the sky and ground. Watch as the Grand Charion transforms and puts you into the cockpit and fight your way to the high score. Download the Little Witch Academia Magic Knight Grand Charion mini-game now!

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time was released for the PS4 on November 30, 2017. It’s an interesting concept for fans of the anime, with 3D exploration sections mixed in with 2.5D, side-scrolling action stages.

Studio Trigger has been in gaming news recently, due to a countdown that appeared this week. The countdown teases some sort of collaboration between Studio Trigger and fighting game developer Arc System Works. As of this writing, the countdown has just over 24 hours left to go.

[Source: Gematsu]