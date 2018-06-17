SculptrVR Lets You Create ‘Highly Detailed’ 3D Sculptures With Simple Tools

If you enjoyed CoolPaintrVR and are interested in similar applications then developer Nathan Rowe’s SculptrVR might be of interest to you. The virtual reality app promises to allow users to create “highly detailed” 3D sculptures using simple tools, with its voxel engine going up to 10,000x zoom.

Here’s how the app will work on PlayStation VR, in Rowe’s own words:

On PlayStation VR you have all the intuitive power that two hands reaching directly into the world gives you, and a tracked head to give full perspective and visual understanding of the scene. This makes creation intuitive, easy, and exact. When you combine that with SculptrVR’s 10,000x zoom, the power and precision in your hands is unrivaled! It usually takes about 5-10 minutes to familiarize yourself with the tools, but then you can jump right into your first masterpiece! The SculptrVR voxel engine automatically ensures that surface detail is based on time and effort spent, not the size of the sculpture you make. You can sculpt whole landscapes miles wide and spend hours adding the tiniest of details.

SculptrVR will allow users to save their creations in an online gallery. Rowe has said that the development team is constantly testing and adding new features as well.

The app will be available on Tuesday, June 19.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]