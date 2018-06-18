Armored Core Tease Slips Out of FromSoftware

While FromSoftware’s president may have seemingly confirmed the existence of a new mecha game during a Bandai Namco round table in 2016, Hidetaka Miyazaki only gave us the slightest of information regarding the status of the project, saying, “We are making a new Armored Core. We are still in the early stages of development. I can’t talk about how early it is.” Now, it seems a new Armored Core is definitely in the works, as Mr. Miyazaki told Famitsu that Armored Core is in development.

“In a previous interview, I mentioned three things moving along on our major development line, but Deracine is not one of those. I wanted to let some of From Software’s fans know that,” Miyazaki said to Famitsu. During E3 2018, FromSoftware announced Déraciné, a PlayStation VR game, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a third-person hack and slash. It’s difficult to tell what other games are in From’s “major development line” if Déraciné is not one of those major projects. However, with only two projects confirmed by FromSoftware and “three things moving along [From’s] major development line,” it’s safe to assume that Armored Core has to, at the very least, be one of the three things moving in that development line.

The last Armored Core, Armored Core: Verdict Day, was released on September 26, 2013, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Verdict Day is the fifteenth game in the Armored Core series (twentieth if you count the five mobile games: Armored Core: Mobile Online, Armored Core: Mobile Mission, Armored Core: Mobile 2, Armored Core: Mobile 3, and Armored Core: Mobile 4) and released to middling reviews, with a 65 and 66 Metacritic score on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, respectively.

The upcoming Armored Core doesn’t have an official title, launch platform, or release window as of yet.

[Source via Gematsu]