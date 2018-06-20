Guy Creates Sony President Using Media Molecule Dreams Sculptor

After completing Little Big Planet 2 in 2011 and handing the franchise off to Sumo Digital – who developed Little Big Planet 3, in conjunction with Media Molecule – it was unknown what Media Molecule was working on next. A year after the release of Sackboy’s second adventure, news broke that the UK-based developers were working on two new games, with one being Tearaway. At a PlayStation Meeting in 2013, Dreams – the second game announced as in development with Tearaway a year prior – was revealed with an onstage technical demo showing three people creating an in-game band. And this demo only highlighted the breadth of possibilities in this bizarre creation sandbox.

And a potential ceiling for this sandbox? Creating Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios’ president, Mr. Shuhei Yoshida. In the footage shown above, someone with pre-release of Dreams took to the digital sculptor and recreated the exact likeness of Yoshida. Though he didn’t keep it on, the creator even capped off Yoshida’s signature plushy image with a PlayStation VR headset, signaling the love Yoshida has for his company.

This isn’t the first Created-In-Dreams kind of GIF that’s been floating around the Internet; plenty of people have built an assortment of things using Dreams, like aircrafts, buildings, and even platformers. But there’s something cheesy about creating the president of the company publishing the game used to create that president of that company. If that’s not dedication, then what is? Now, Yoshida, if you’d be so kind as to let us change our PlayStation Network IDs.

Dreams is currently in development for PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation VR) and is slated for a 2018 release.